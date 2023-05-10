Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10 Pilots Continue CAS Sorties in Defender Europe 23 [Image 6 of 9]

    A-10 Pilots Continue CAS Sorties in Defender Europe 23

    SPAIN

    05.14.2023

    Photo by Maj. Shelley Ecklebe 

    442d Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A-10 pilots with the 442d Fighter Wing have been participating in close air support, dissimilar air combat
    training, and combat search and rescue sorties over the course of Defender Europe 23 near Zaragoza,
    Spain.

    Today, the pilots perform close air support with the Spanish Joint Terminal Attack Controllers (JTACs),
    strengthening relationships by providing a joint, multi-national environment to prepare allies and partners to train as they fight.

