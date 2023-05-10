A-10 Pilots Continue CAS Sorties in Defender Europe 23

A-10 pilots with the 442d Fighter Wing have been participating in close air support, dissimilar air combat

training, and combat search and rescue sorties over the course of Defender Europe 23 near Zaragoza,

Spain.



Today, the pilots perform close air support with the Spanish Joint Terminal Attack Controllers (JTACs),

strengthening relationships by providing a joint, multi-national environment to prepare allies and partners to train as they fight.

