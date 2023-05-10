Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    War Eagles Earn Their Spurs [Image 42 of 42]

    War Eagles Earn Their Spurs

    GERMANY

    05.11.2023

    Photo by Kevin Payne 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to War Eagle, 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, participate in the unit's spur ride in the vicinity of Schnaittenbach, outside of Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 11, 2023. During the Spur Ride, Soldiers must complete a series of warrior tasks and drills under strenuious conditions in order to obtain the right to wear the cavalry's coveted spurs.
    (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

