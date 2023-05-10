War Eagles Earn Their Spurs

German soldiers with Panzergrenadierbattalion 112, the German partner unit of U.S. Army's 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment to participate in the unit's spur ride in the vicinity of Schnaittenbach, outside of Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 10, 2023. During the Spur Ride, Soldiers must complete a series of warrior tasks and drills under strenuious conditions in order to obtain the right to wear the cavalry's coveted spurs.

(U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

