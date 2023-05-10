Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSF Diego Garcia conducts 37-mile bike ride [Image 5 of 5]

    NSF Diego Garcia conducts 37-mile bike ride

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    05.13.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Raquell Williams 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY, Diego Garcia --Service members and installation personnel aboard U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia participated in a 37-mile “tip-to-tip” bike ride hosted by Morale, Welfare and Recreation on Diego Garcia May 15, 2023. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Raquell Williams)

