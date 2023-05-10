BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY, Diego Garcia --Service members and installation personnel aboard U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia participated in a 37-mile “tip-to-tip” bike ride hosted by Morale, Welfare and Recreation on Diego Garcia May 15, 2023. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Raquell Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2023 Date Posted: 05.15.2023 04:54 Photo ID: 7796113 VIRIN: 230514-N-VD231-1057 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 0 B Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSF Diego Garcia conducts 37-mile bike ride [Image 5 of 5], by SA Raquell Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.