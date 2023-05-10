U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Anthony Hale, U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence Commanding General, speaks to Soldiers during a visit to Camp Kosciuszko, Poznan, Poland, May 12, 2023. Maj. Gen. Hale met with leaders, recognized Soldiers, and conducted a leader professional development session during his visit to Camp Kosciuszko. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. James Liker)

Date Taken: 05.12.2023
This work, Maj. Gen. Hale Visits Camp Kosciuszko [Image 8 of 8], by SGT James Liker