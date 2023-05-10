Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Hale Visits Camp Kosciuszko [Image 8 of 8]

    Maj. Gen. Hale Visits Camp Kosciuszko

    POZNAN, POLAND

    05.12.2023

    Photo by Sgt. James Liker 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Anthony Hale, U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence Commanding General, speaks to Soldiers during a visit to Camp Kosciuszko, Poznan, Poland, May 12, 2023. Maj. Gen. Hale met with leaders, recognized Soldiers, and conducted a leader professional development session during his visit to Camp Kosciuszko. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. James Liker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2023
    Date Posted: 05.15.2023 04:38
    Photo ID: 7796102
    VIRIN: 230512-A-HN868-1034
    Resolution: 6312x4208
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: POZNAN, PL 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Hale Visits Camp Kosciuszko [Image 8 of 8], by SGT James Liker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    504th MI Brigade
    III Armored Corps
    VictoryCorps
    ItWillBeDone

