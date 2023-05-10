U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Anthony Hale, U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence Commanding General, presents Spc. Carolina Ortiz, a Soldier assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 504th Military Intelligence Brigade, with a challenge coin during a visit to Camp Kosciuszko, Poznan, Poland, May 12, 2023. Maj. Gen. Hale met with leaders, recognized Soldiers, and conducted a leader professional development session during his visit to Camp Kosciuszko. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. James Liker)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2023 04:39
|Photo ID:
|7796098
|VIRIN:
|230512-A-HN868-1082
|Resolution:
|6546x4364
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|POZNAN, PL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Hale Visits Camp Kosciuszko [Image 8 of 8], by SGT James Liker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
