U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Anthony Hale, U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence Commanding General, presents Spc. Carolina Ortiz, a Soldier assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 504th Military Intelligence Brigade, with a challenge coin during a visit to Camp Kosciuszko, Poznan, Poland, May 12, 2023. Maj. Gen. Hale met with leaders, recognized Soldiers, and conducted a leader professional development session during his visit to Camp Kosciuszko. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. James Liker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2023 Date Posted: 05.15.2023 04:39 Photo ID: 7796098 VIRIN: 230512-A-HN868-1082 Resolution: 6546x4364 Size: 1.3 MB Location: POZNAN, PL Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maj. Gen. Hale Visits Camp Kosciuszko [Image 8 of 8], by SGT James Liker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.