Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) [Image 2 of 2]

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)

    GUAM

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk 

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)

    Amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) sits moored to the pier at U.S. Naval Base Guam for a regular scheduled port visit. While in port, the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and John P. Murtha, refueled, took on supplies, and had the chance to explore the local area. The Makin Island AGR, comprised of Makin Island, Anchorage and John P. Murtha, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2021
    Date Posted: 05.15.2023 04:02
    Photo ID: 7796076
    VIRIN: 230514-N-YT019-1004
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 671.95 KB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Joshua Samoluk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)
    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Marines
    U.S. Navy
    USS John P. Murtha

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT