Amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) sits moored to the pier at U.S. Naval Base Guam for a regular scheduled port visit. While in port, the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and John P. Murtha, refueled, took on supplies, and had the chance to explore the local area. The Makin Island AGR, comprised of Makin Island, Anchorage and John P. Murtha, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk)

