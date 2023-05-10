Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dr. Florian Herrmann visits 7th Army Training Command [Image 6 of 8]

    Dr. Florian Herrmann visits 7th Army Training Command

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    05.14.2023

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Left to right: U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Joseph Hilbert, commanding general of 7th Army Training Command, Dr. Florian Herrmann, Head of the Bavarian State Chancellery and Bavarian Minister of State for Federal Affairs and the Media and U.S. Consul General Timothy Liston stop by the Call for Fire trainer during a site visit at the 7th Army Training Command's (7ATC) Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 14, 2023. The purpose of this visit is to present the 7ATC’s stewardship of the Grafenwoehr Training Area in cooperation with the German Bundesforst and the Local mayors to Dr. Herrmann. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2023
    Date Posted: 05.15.2023 03:07
    Photo ID: 7795968
    VIRIN: 230514-A-BS310-0215
    Resolution: 4726x3155
    Size: 7.61 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dr. Florian Herrmann visits 7th Army Training Command [Image 8 of 8], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dr. Florian Herrmann visits 7th Army Training Command
    Dr. Florian Herrmann visits 7th Army Training Command
    Dr. Florian Herrmann visits 7th Army Training Command
    Dr. Florian Herrmann visits 7th Army Training Command
    Dr. Florian Herrmann visits 7th Army Training Command
    Dr. Florian Herrmann visits 7th Army Training Command
    Dr. Florian Herrmann visits 7th Army Training Command
    Dr. Florian Herrmann visits 7th Army Training Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    partnership
    bavaria
    USArmy
    TSAE
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT