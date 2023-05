Dr. Florian Herrmann visits 7th Army Training Command

Dr. Florian Herrmann, left, Head of the Bavarian State Chancellery and Bavarian Minister of State for Federal Affairs and the Media listens to James Eakes, Regional Training Support Division East Manager, Training Support Activity Europe as they enter the Training Support Center Grafenwoehr during a site visit at the 7th Army Training Command's (7ATC) Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 14, 2023. The purpose of this visit is to present the 7ATC’s stewardship of the Grafenwoehr Training Area in cooperation with the German Bundesforst and the Local mayors to Dr. Herrmann. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

