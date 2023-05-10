ROK CSAF, US KFT 23 leads exchange patches, coins

Republic of Korea Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Sang-Wha Jung (left), greets U.S. Air Force Capt. Stephen Fialko (center) and Maj. Kelly O’Connor, both 51st Fighter Wing pilots assigned to Osan Air Base, ROK, and U.S. Fiscal Year 2023 Korea Flying Training leads, before they exchange patches and coins during KFT 23 at Gwangju AB, ROK, April 19, 2023. KFT 23 is a combined training event focused on tactical execution of combat missions to maintain military readiness and is part of the ROK-U.S. alliance’s routine, annual training program. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Cameron Silver)

Date Taken: 04.19.2023 Date Posted: 05.15.2023 Location: GWANGJU AIR BASE, KR