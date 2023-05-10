Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROK CSAF, US KFT 23 leads exchange patches, coins [Image 7 of 7]

    ROK CSAF, US KFT 23 leads exchange patches, coins

    GWANGJU AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    04.19.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Cameron Silver 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Republic of Korea Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Sang-Wha Jung (left), greets U.S. Air Force Capt. Stephen Fialko (center) and Maj. Kelly O’Connor, both 51st Fighter Wing pilots assigned to Osan Air Base, ROK, and U.S. Fiscal Year 2023 Korea Flying Training leads, before they exchange patches and coins during KFT 23 at Gwangju AB, ROK, April 19, 2023. KFT 23 is a combined training event focused on tactical execution of combat missions to maintain military readiness and is part of the ROK-U.S. alliance’s routine, annual training program. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Cameron Silver)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2023
    Date Posted: 05.15.2023 03:05
    Photo ID: 7795961
    VIRIN: 230419-F-AP963-1007
    Resolution: 7981x5359
    Size: 3.06 MB
    Location: GWANGJU AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

