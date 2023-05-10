ROK CSAF, US KFT 23 leads exchange patches, coins

U.S. Air Force Maj. Kelly O’Connor (center) and Capt. Stephen Fialko (left), both 51st Fighter Wing pilots assigned to Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, and U.S. Fiscal Year 2023 Korea Flying Training leads, explain KFT 23 patches to ROK Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Sang-Wha Jung (left), during KFT 23 at Gwangju AB, ROK, April 19, 2023. KFT 23 is a combined training event focused on tactical execution of combat missions to maintain military readiness and is part of the ROK-U.S. alliance’s routine, annual training program. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Cameron Silver)

