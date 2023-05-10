Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Postgraduate School students from Morocco visit U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tern (WPB 87343)

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    USCGC Tern (WPB 87343)

    Naval Postgraduate School students from Morocco pose for a picture with members from U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tern (WPB 87343) on July 28, 2017.

    Date Taken: 07.28.2017
    Date Posted: 05.15.2023 02:37
    Photo ID: 7795954
    VIRIN: 170728-G-SQ148-001
    Resolution: 2500x1861
    Size: 0 B
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2

    U.S. Coast Guard
    San Francisco
    Naval Postgraduate School
    California
    Kingdom of Morocco (Morocco)
    USCGC Tern (WPB 87343)

