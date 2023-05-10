230321-N-DI326-1001 APRA HARBOR (March 21, 2023) – The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761) conducts a brief stop for personnel, March 21. Springfield is one of several submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 (CSS 15), which is located at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Information Systems Technician 1st Class Mark Pavely)

