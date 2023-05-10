Springfield is one of several submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 (CSS 15).

221003-N-DI326-1044 NAVAL STATION GUAM (Oct. 3, 2022) Lt. Andrew Thompson, assigned to the Los Angeles-Class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761), poses for a portrait in front of Springfield, Oct. 3. Springfield is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance reconnaissance. Springfield is one of multiple submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Eric Uhden)

