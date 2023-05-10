221003-N-DI326-1016 NAVAL STATION GUAM (Oct. 3, 2022) Lt. j.g. Zachary Cutter, assigned to the Los Angeles-Class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761), poses for a portrait in front of Springfield, Oct. 3. Springfield is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance reconnaissance. Springfield is one of multiple submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Eric Uhden)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2023 23:35
|Photo ID:
|7795790
|VIRIN:
|221003-N-DI326-1016
|Resolution:
|7193x4745
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|6
This work, Springfield is one of several submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 (CSS 15). [Image 23 of 23], by LT Eric Uhden, identified by DVIDS
