Palauan Marine at Camp Blaz becomes first to achieve the rank of Master Gunnery Sergeant

U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Milton Donatus, operations chief for Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, poses for a photo with family and Palauan government officials following his frocking ceremony on base in Guam, May 12, 2023. A frocking ceremony allows a military member who is selected for promotion to wear their new rank prior to their official date of promotion. This achievement marks the first time a Palauan has attained the highest enlisted rank in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)

