Palauan Marine at Camp Blaz becomes first to achieve the rank of Master Gunnery Sergeant

From left to right, U.S. Marine Corps Col. Christopher Bopp, commanding officer of Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz, Master Gunnery Sgt. Milton Donatus, operations chief for MCB Camp Blaz, and Consul General from Palau to Guam Enna Jose, pose for a photo following a frocking ceremony held at the base in Guam, May 12, 2023. A frocking ceremony allows a military member who is selected for promotion to wear their new rank prior to their official date of promotion. This achievement marks the first time a Palauan has attained the highest enlisted rank in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)

