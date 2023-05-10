Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Palauan Marine at Camp Blaz becomes first to achieve the rank of Master Gunnery Sergeant [Image 2 of 4]

    Palauan Marine at Camp Blaz becomes first to achieve the rank of Master Gunnery Sergeant

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GUAM

    05.11.2023

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Milton Donatus, operations chief for Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, speaks to those attending his frocking ceremony held at the base in Guam, May 12, 2023. A frocking ceremony allows a military member who is selected for promotion to wear their new rank prior to their official date of promotion. This achievement marks the first time a Palauan has attained the highest enlisted rank in the Marine Corps. Donatus is from Ngkeklau in the state of Ngaraard, Palau. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)

    Guam
    Pacific
    Marines
    Republic of Palau
    MCB Camp Blaz

