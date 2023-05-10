Palauan Marine at Camp Blaz becomes first to achieve the rank of Master Gunnery Sergeant

U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Milton Donatus, operations chief for Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, stands at attention during his frocking ceremony held at the base in Guam, May 12, 2023. A frocking ceremony allows a military member who is selected for promotion to wear their new rank prior to their official date of promotion. This achievement marks the first time a Palauan has attained the highest enlisted rank in the Marine Corps. He is from Ngkeklau in the state of Ngaraard, Palau. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)
Date Taken:
|05.11.2023
Date Posted:
|05.14.2023 21:48
Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GU
