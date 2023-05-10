Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Nimitz Steel Beach [Image 22 of 22]

    USS Nimitz Steel Beach

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230514-N-WM182-1034 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 14, 2023) A U.S. Navy Sailor throws a football during a steel beach picnic aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2023
    Date Posted: 05.14.2023 14:08
    Photo ID: 7795631
    VIRIN: 230514-N-WM182-1034
    Resolution: 3712x5568
    Size: 3.18 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 13

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Nimitz Steel Beach [Image 22 of 22], by PO2 Caitlin Flynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

