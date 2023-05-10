USS Nimitz Steel Beach

230514-N-WM182-1034 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 14, 2023) A U.S. Navy Sailor throws a football during a steel beach picnic aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2023 14:08
|Photo ID:
|7795631
|VIRIN:
|230514-N-WM182-1034
|Resolution:
|3712x5568
|Size:
|3.18 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|13
