USS Nimitz Steel Beach

230514-N-WM182-1026 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 14, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors serve themselves food during a steel beach picnic aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

