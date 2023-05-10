USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts countermeasure wash-down

230514-N-AR554-1142 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 14, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Kyle Vowell, from Lithonia, Georgia, left, Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Keith Williams, from Paso Robles, California, center, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class David Rich, from Lithia, Florida, rinse the flight deck with a firehose during a test of the countermeasure wash-down system aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, May 14, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship carrier of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

