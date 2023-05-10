230514-N-AR554-1046 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 14, 2023) Sailors scrub the flight deck during a test of the countermeasure wash-down system aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, May 14, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests of the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2023 Date Posted: 05.14.2023 Photo ID: 7795580 This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts countermeasure wash-down [Image 21 of 21], by PO3 Charlotte Dudenhoeffer, identified by DVIDS