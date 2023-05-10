Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts countermeasure wash-down [Image 15 of 21]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts countermeasure wash-down

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230514-N-AR554-1014 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 14, 2023) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Preston Bates, from Oklahoma City, walks on the flight deck during a test of the countermeasure wash-down system aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, May 14, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2023
    Date Posted: 05.14.2023 12:28
    Photo ID: 7795579
    VIRIN: 230514-N-AR554-1014
    Resolution: 4079x2715
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 4

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts countermeasure wash-down [Image 21 of 21], by PO3 Charlotte Dudenhoeffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    7th Fleet
    Flight Deck
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    CMWD

