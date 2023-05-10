Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts countermeasure wash-down [Image 12 of 21]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts countermeasure wash-down

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230514-N-AR554-1036 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 14, 2023) Sailors scrub the flight deck during a test of the countermeasure wash-down system aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, May 14, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests of the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2023
    Date Posted: 05.14.2023 12:28
    Photo ID: 7795576
    VIRIN: 230514-N-AR554-1036
    Resolution: 4423x2963
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts countermeasure wash-down [Image 21 of 21], by PO3 Charlotte Dudenhoeffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform live fire exercise
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform live fire exercise
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform live fire exercise
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform live fire exercise
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform live fire exercise
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform live fire exercise
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors upload CIWS
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors upload CIWS
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform live fire exercise
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors upload CIWS
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors upload CIWS
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts countermeasure wash-down
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts countermeasure wash-down
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts countermeasure wash-down
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts countermeasure wash-down
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts countermeasure wash-down
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts countermeasure wash-down
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts countermeasure wash-down
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts countermeasure wash-down
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts countermeasure wash-down
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts countermeasure wash-down

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    7th Fleet
    Flight Deck
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    CMWD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT