    P-8A Poseidon multilateral patrol

    STRAIT OF HORMUZ

    05.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Vernier 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230514-N-EG592-1064 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (May 14, 2023) Personnel from Bahrain, France, United Kingdom and United States conduct a multilateral patrol in a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon aircraft over the Strait of Hormuz, May 14, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Vernier)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2023
    Date Posted: 05.14.2023 12:19
    Photo ID: 7795574
    VIRIN: 230514-N-EG592-1064
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: STRAIT OF HORMUZ
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, P-8A Poseidon multilateral patrol, by PO2 Jacob Vernier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Bahrain
    France
    UK
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Strait of Hormuz
    P-8A Poseidon

