P-8A Poseidon multilateral patrol

230514-N-EG592-1064 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (May 14, 2023) Personnel from Bahrain, France, United Kingdom and United States conduct a multilateral patrol in a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon aircraft over the Strait of Hormuz, May 14, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Vernier)

