    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors upload CIWS [Image 10 of 21]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors upload CIWS

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.13.2014

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230513-N-RQ159-1061 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 13, 2023) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Marisol Amil, from Miami, loads ammunition into an MK15 Phalanx close-in weapon system on the fantail of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, May 13, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Heather McGee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2014
    Date Posted: 05.14.2023 12:27
    Photo ID: 7795573
    VIRIN: 230513-N-RQ159-1061
    Resolution: 2796x1767
    Size: 970.13 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors upload CIWS [Image 21 of 21], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Ammo
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    CWIS

