USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors upload CIWS

230513-N-RQ159-1036 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 13, 2023) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Chanyu Miao, from Harrisburg, Virginia, prepares to load ammunition into an MK15 Phalanx close-in weapon system (CIWS) on the fantail of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, May 13, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Heather McGee)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2014
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2023 12:27
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
