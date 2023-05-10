Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform live fire exercise [Image 4 of 21]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform live fire exercise

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.13.2023

    Photo by Seaman Jonathan EstradaEguizabal 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230513-N-FQ639-1655 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 13, 2023) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Alejandro Rios, from Los Angeles, supervises Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Karla Martinez, from Orlando, Florida, as she fires an M240B machine gun during a live-fire exercise on the fantail of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, May 13, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jonathan EstradaEguizabal)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2023
    Date Posted: 05.14.2023 12:27
    Photo ID: 7795551
    VIRIN: 230513-N-FQ639-1655
    Resolution: 4813x2707
    Size: 830.13 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform live fire exercise [Image 21 of 21], by SN Jonathan EstradaEguizabal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform live fire exercise
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform live fire exercise
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform live fire exercise
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform live fire exercise
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform live fire exercise
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform live fire exercise
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors upload CIWS
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors upload CIWS
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform live fire exercise
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors upload CIWS
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors upload CIWS
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts countermeasure wash-down
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts countermeasure wash-down
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts countermeasure wash-down
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts countermeasure wash-down
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts countermeasure wash-down
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts countermeasure wash-down
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts countermeasure wash-down
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts countermeasure wash-down
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts countermeasure wash-down
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts countermeasure wash-down

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Live Fire
    .50 Cal
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT