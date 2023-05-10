USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform live fire exercise

230513-N-FQ639-1354 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 13, 2023) Sailors prepare ammunition for a live-fire exercise on the fantail of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, May 13, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jonathan EstradaEguizabal)

