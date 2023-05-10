USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Radar Calibration Exercise

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 13, 2023) – Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Anthony Bagnato, from Houston, holds an aluminum sphere attached to a balloon during a radar calibration exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) while operating in the Philippine Sea, May 13. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
