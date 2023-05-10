USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Radar Calibration Exercise

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 13, 2023) – Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) prepare to launch a balloon during a radar calibration exercise while operating in the Philippine Sea, May 13. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2023 Date Posted: 05.14.2023 07:08 Photo ID: 7795465 VIRIN: 230513-N-UA460-0162 Resolution: 6059x4121 Size: 869.89 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 10 Downloads: 18