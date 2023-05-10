Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Radar Calibration Exercise [Image 1 of 6]

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Radar Calibration Exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (May 13, 2023) – Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Ordermos Ford, from Muscatine, Iowa, prepares to attach rope to a balloon during a radar calibration exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) while operating in the Philippine Sea, May 13. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2023
    Date Posted: 05.14.2023 07:08
    Photo ID: 7795463
    VIRIN: 230513-N-UA460-0021
    Resolution: 6356x4480
    Size: 885.74 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Radar Calibration Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Philippine Sea
    DESRON 15
    Milius
    CTF 71

