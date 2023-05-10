Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Agile Marauder 23.1: Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base [Image 6 of 18]

    Operation Agile Marauder 23.1: Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base

    AHMAD AL-JABER AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    05.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Devan Halstead 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 40th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron taxis during Operation Agile Marauder 23.1 at Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base, Kuwait, May 11, 2023. OAM 23.1 was an exercise designed to test if forces and equipment from Ali Al Salem Air Base could be relocated and continue the mission in other parts of the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The exercise was a success, further enhancing U.S. forces’ capabilities in Kuwait and the entire U.S. Central Command AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devan Halstead)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2023
    Date Posted: 05.14.2023 04:57
    Photo ID: 7795442
    VIRIN: 230511-F-DG885-1003
    Resolution: 6048x3434
    Size: 7.41 MB
    Location: AHMAD AL-JABER AIR BASE, KW
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Agile Marauder 23.1: Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Devan Halstead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Operation Agile Marauder 23.1: Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base
    Operation Agile Marauder 23.1: Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base
    Operation Agile Marauder 23.1: Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base
    Operation Agile Marauder 23.1: Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base
    Operation Agile Marauder 23.1: Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base
    Operation Agile Marauder 23.1: Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base
    Operation Agile Marauder 23.1: Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base
    Operation Agile Marauder 23.1: Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base
    Operation Agile Marauder 23.1: Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base
    Operation Agile Marauder 23.1: Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base
    Operation Agile Marauder 23.1: Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base
    Operation Agile Marauder 23.1: Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base
    Operation Agile Marauder 23.1: Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base
    Operation Agile Marauder 23.1: Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base
    Operation Agile Marauder 23.1: Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base
    Operation Agile Marauder 23.1: Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base
    Operation Agile Marauder 23.1: Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base
    Operation Agile Marauder 23.1: Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Exercise
    Agile Combat Support
    Agile Combat Employment
    Operation Agile Marauder 23.1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT