Operation Agile Marauder 23.1: Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 40th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron lands during Operation Agile Marauder 23.1 at Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base, Kuwait, May 11, 2023. OAM 23.1 was an exercise designed to test if forces and equipment from Ali Al Salem Air Base could be relocated and continue the mission in other parts of the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The exercise was a success, further enhancing U.S. forces’ capabilities in Kuwait and the entire U.S. Central Command AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devan Halstead)

