230513-N-XK462-1144 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 13, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors refuel aircraft on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah Kantner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2023 Date Posted: 05.14.2023 04:27 Photo ID: 7795439 VIRIN: 230513-N-XK462-1144 Resolution: 2948x2358 Size: 1.69 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations, by PO3 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.