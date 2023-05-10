The flags of Kuwait and the United States fly at sunset outside of the Area Support Group - Kuwait headquarters, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, May 13, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2023 22:38
|Photo ID:
|7795408
|VIRIN:
|230513-A-FM739-783
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|5.7 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, US and Kuwait Flags at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, May 2023 [Image 3 of 3], by 1LT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT