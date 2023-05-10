Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US and Kuwait Flags at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, May 2023 [Image 2 of 3]

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    05.13.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Austin May 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    The flags of Kuwait and the United States fly at sunset outside of the Area Support Group - Kuwait headquarters, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, May 13, 2023.

    Date Taken: 05.13.2023
    Date Posted: 05.13.2023 22:38
    Photo ID: 7795408
    VIRIN: 230513-A-FM739-783
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 5.7 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US and Kuwait Flags at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, May 2023 [Image 3 of 3], by 1LT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kuwait
    American Flag
    USA
    Flag
    ASG-KU

