Date Taken: 05.13.2023 Date Posted: 05.13.2023 22:38 Photo ID: 7795407 VIRIN: 230513-A-FM739-738 Resolution: 7789x4559 Size: 4.01 MB Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, US and Kuwait Flags at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, May 2023 [Image 3 of 3], by 1LT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.