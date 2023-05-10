230512-N-KW492-0027 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 13, 2023) Damage Controlman Fireman Faustita Asano, from Kalihi, Hawaii applies grease to a firemain valve aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the North Pacific Ocean, May 13, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2023 22:27
|Photo ID:
|7795401
|VIRIN:
|230513-N-KW492-0027
|Resolution:
|2775x4480
|Size:
|929.43 KB
|Location:
|NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|6
This work, USS Antietam Daily Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
