Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Antietam Daily Operations [Image 3 of 6]

    USS Antietam Daily Operations

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230513-N-KW492-0046 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 13, 2023) Culinary Specialist 1st Class Ethan Dowling, from Olongapo City, Philippines grills pork in the galley of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the North Pacific Ocean, May 13, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2023
    Date Posted: 05.13.2023 22:27
    Photo ID: 7795399
    VIRIN: 230513-N-KW492-0046
    Resolution: 5857x4480
    Size: 776.91 KB
    Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Antietam Daily Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Antietam Daily Operations
    USS Antietam Daily Operations
    USS Antietam Daily Operations
    USS Antietam Daily Operations
    USS Antietam Daily Operations
    USS Antietam Daily Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cruiser
    USS Antietam
    CTF 70
    CG 54

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT