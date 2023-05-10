230513-N-KW492-0046 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 13, 2023) Culinary Specialist 1st Class Ethan Dowling, from Olongapo City, Philippines grills pork in the galley of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the North Pacific Ocean, May 13, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2023 Date Posted: 05.13.2023 22:27 Photo ID: 7795399 VIRIN: 230513-N-KW492-0046 Resolution: 5857x4480 Size: 776.91 KB Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 6 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Antietam Daily Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.