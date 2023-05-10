Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III delivers remarks at the Fayetteville State University, North Carolina, commencement ceremony, May 13, 2023. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2023 12:40
|Photo ID:
|7795243
|VIRIN:
|230513-D-TT977-0224
|Resolution:
|6569x4379
|Size:
|12.99 MB
|Location:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SECDEF Delivers Commencement Address ay Fayetteville State University [Image 7 of 7], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT