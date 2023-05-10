Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III observes as a Fayetteville State University ROTC cadet takes the Oath of Office and is commissioned as new U.S. Air Force 2nd Lieutenant at his commencement ceremony, Fayetteville, N.C., May 13, 2023. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)
|05.13.2023
05.13.2023
|7795242
|230513-D-TT977-0162


|Location:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US


This work, SECDEF Delivers Commencement Address ay Fayetteville State University [Image 7 of 7], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
