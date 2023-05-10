Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2023

    Photo by Chad McNeeley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III observes as a Fayetteville State University ROTC cadet takes the Oath of Office and is commissioned as new U.S. Air Force 2nd Lieutenant at his commencement ceremony, Fayetteville, N.C., May 13, 2023. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

    This work, SECDEF Delivers Commencement Address ay Fayetteville State University [Image 7 of 7], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

