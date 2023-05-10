Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War [Image 2 of 4]

    The Commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Deonte Rowell 

    Retired U.S. Army Gen. Dennis J. Reimer, the former chief of staff of the Army, Interviews with Army Television about the Vietnam War and its legacy at JFK Hockey Fields on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., May 12, 2023. The event, hosted by the Air and Space Forces Association, was part of the Vietnam Veterans “Welcome Home” Celebration to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War and to honor Vietnam veterans and their families. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Deonte Rowell)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2023
