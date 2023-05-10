Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Twilight Tattoo [Image 12 of 14]

    Twilight Tattoo

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Deonte Rowell 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    U.S. Army S assigned to the Continental Color Guard, 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) participate in the Twilight Tattoo event at Summerall Field, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, May 10, 2023. The Old Guard's Continental Color Guard was established to recall the history of the regiment. Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Gen. Randy A. George hosted the event. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Deonte Rowell)

    This work, Twilight Tattoo [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Deonte Rowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

