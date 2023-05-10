U.S. Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army Drill Team, 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) perform with bayonet-tipped rifles during the Twilight Tattoo show at Summerall Field, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Virginia, May 10, 2023. The performance showcased the rich history of the U.S. Army. Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Gen. Randy A. George hosted the event. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Deonte Rowell)

