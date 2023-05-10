U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Continental Color Guard, 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) participate in the Twilight Tattoo event at Summerall Field, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, May 10, 2023. The Old Guard's Continental Color Guard was established to recall the history of the regiment. Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Gen. Randy A. George hosted the event. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Deonte Rowell)

