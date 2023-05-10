Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Gen. Randy A. George renders salute during the playing of the national anthem at the opening ceremony of Twilight Tattoo at Summerall Field, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Virginia, May 10, 2023. Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Gen. Randy A. George hosted the event. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Deonte Rowell)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2023 12:09
|Photo ID:
|7795181
|VIRIN:
|230510-A-TG877-1004
|Resolution:
|4426x3541
|Size:
|2.55 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Twilight Tattoo [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Deonte Rowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
