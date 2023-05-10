U.S. Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own" provide musical support during the Twilight Tattoo at Summerall Field, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Virginia, May 10, 2023. Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Gen. Randy A. George hosted the event. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Deonte Rowell)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2023 12:09
|Photo ID:
|7795179
|VIRIN:
|230510-A-TG877-1002
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|3.87 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
